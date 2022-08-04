Northwest Calgary crash sends pedestrian to hospital in life-threatening condition: EMS

A man in his 20s remains in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
Around 9:45 p.m. Calgary police were called to the intersection of 64 Avenue and 4 Street Northwest for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
EMS said the patient was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
More to come…
