Northwest Calgary crash sends pedestrian to hospital in life-threatening condition: EMS

A man in his 20s remains in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. Calgary police were called to the intersection of 64 Avenue and 4 Street Northwest for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

EMS said the patient was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

