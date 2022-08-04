Menu

Traffic

Northwest Calgary crash sends pedestrian to hospital in life-threatening condition: EMS

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 11:57 am
Calgary police investigate crash scene View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to the intersection of 64 Avenue and 4 Street Northwest after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Aug. 3, 2022. Global News

A man in his 20s remains in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m. Calgary police were called to the intersection of 64 Avenue and 4 Street Northwest for reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

EMS said the patient was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Calgary police investigating Deerfoot Trail rollover

The intersection was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

More to come…

