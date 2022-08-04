Menu

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen pregnant: Model expecting child with John Legend

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 10:06 am
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. View image in full screen
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Teigen announced Wednesday that she and Legend are expecting their third child. PM DA

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting their third child.

Teigen, 36, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, and shared two mirror selfies of her baby bump.

The model told fans that she and Legend, 43, became pregnant after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Story continues below advertisement

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote in the Instagram post. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another on the way.”

In 2020, Teigen shared a devastating social media post announcing the death of their baby following pregnancy complications. The couple lost their son (who they named Jack) one month after announcing the pregnancy.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote on social media at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Story continues below advertisement

In her social media post from Wednesday, Teigen admitted the miscarriage made her nervous to announce the new pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Teigen and Legend have two children, Luna and Miles, and the third child, Jack, who died in 2020.

