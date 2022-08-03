Man not expected to survive ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station

Send this page to someone via email

A Lower Mainland man was gravely injured Tuesday in what Kelowna Mounties are calling a targeted shooting.

It was around 10 p.m. when a man with an apparent gunshot wound was brought to Kelowna General Hospital by an unidentified associate.

RCMP said he “is not expected to survive his injuries.”

Investigators have confirmed the shooting occurred at a gas station located in the 1800 block of KLO Road in Kelowna. They assert that the shooting is “connected to people who are well-known to police,” though the motive is currently unknown.

“Incidents of this nature are concerning to say the least, it is our belief that this was a targeted incident,” Insp. Beth McAndie said.

“The police would like to assure the public that there is a team of dedicated resources assigned to this investigation and want to ensure that the public that the safety of the citizens of Kelowna remains our primary focus.”

Police are asking anyone with dashcam recordings or who was a witness to this incident to please contact the RCMP at (250) 762-3300. Anonymous tips can be submitted at The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers http://www.crimestoppers.net