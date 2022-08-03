Menu

Crime

Airdrie, Alta. man faces firearms charges after long weekend road rage incident

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 3, 2022 1:08 pm
FILE. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
FILE. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Global News

A long weekend road rage incident in Airdrie, Alta., has landed an area man with firearm charges.

At 8:45 p.m. on Monday, RCMP responded to reports of a silver sedan driving erratically, apparently speeding while travelling southbound on the QEII Highway at Yankee Valley Boulevard.

The driver of the sedan allegedly got into a verbal altercation with occupants of another vehicle before pointing a gun, police said.

Read more: Man wanted for attempted murder over Calgary road rage incident arrested, also faces arson charge

RCMP found a vehicle that matched the description of the silver sedan in the Meadowbrook neighbourhood and took a man into custody. Officers searched the vehicle and found an airsoft gun.

Trending Stories

Shawn David Desharnais, 42, faces three firearms-related charges, including pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm in a vehicle and careless use of a firearm. Desharnais was taken before a Justice of the Peace and released on a no cash recognizance to appear in Airdrie court on Aug. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Crime tagRoad Rage tagweapons charges tagQEII Highway tagFirearms charges tagAirdrie road rage tagfirearms road rage tagLong weekend road rage tagShawn David Desharnais tag

