Airdrie, Alta. man faces firearms charges after long weekend road rage incident

A long weekend road rage incident in Airdrie, Alta., has landed an area man with firearm charges.

At 8:45 p.m. on Monday, RCMP responded to reports of a silver sedan driving erratically, apparently speeding while travelling southbound on the QEII Highway at Yankee Valley Boulevard.

The driver of the sedan allegedly got into a verbal altercation with occupants of another vehicle before pointing a gun, police said.

RCMP found a vehicle that matched the description of the silver sedan in the Meadowbrook neighbourhood and took a man into custody. Officers searched the vehicle and found an airsoft gun.

Shawn David Desharnais, 42, faces three firearms-related charges, including pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm in a vehicle and careless use of a firearm. Desharnais was taken before a Justice of the Peace and released on a no cash recognizance to appear in Airdrie court on Aug. 25.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.