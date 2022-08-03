SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays place Stripling on 15-day injured list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 12:15 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Stripling last pitched in Toronto’s 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond' Jays Care Foundation campaign aims to get more kids on the diamond
Story continues below advertisement

A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation since June 6 after Hyun Jin Ryu was put on the injury list with an elbow ailment. Ryu has since shut down for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June.

Trending Stories

Stripling had a 4-2 record in 10 starts after taking over from Ryu. Overall he has a 5-3 mark with a 3.16 earned-run average, 67 strikeouts and 15 walks in 2022.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Matt Peacock from Triple-A Buffalo and made him active ahead of their game Wednesday night at Tampa Bay.

Right-hander Mitch White, acquired by the Blue Jays at Tuesday’s trade deadline, was optioned to Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers