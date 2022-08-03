SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays take road win streak into game against the Rays

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 3, 2022 4:03 am

Toronto Blue Jays (58-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-49, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 4.89 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -113, Rays -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 32-21 record at home and a 54-49 record overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.45.

Toronto has gone 24-24 on the road and 58-45 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 41 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 8-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .312 batting average to rank 10th on the Blue Jays, and has 24 doubles and five home runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 16-for-38 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
