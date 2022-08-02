4-foot python removed from sewer grate in Markham

A four-foot long snake is now in the care of animal services after it was removed from a sewer grate in Markham on Sunday.
York Regional Police said their officers were called at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Bewell and Terrance drives, north of Ninth Line and Steeles Avenue East, for an animal complaint.
Police said there was a large four-foot yellow and brown python on a sewer grate.
Officers went to the scene and “carefully” placed the snake in a tote bag before brining it back to a police station.
Markham animal services went to the station Tuesday morning, took the snake and are now caring for it.
It is not clear where it came from.
