4-foot python removed from sewer grate in Markham

A four-foot long snake is now in the care of animal services after it was removed from a sewer grate in Markham on Sunday.

York Regional Police said their officers were called at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Bewell and Terrance drives, north of Ninth Line and Steeles Avenue East, for an animal complaint.

Police said there was a large four-foot yellow and brown python on a sewer grate.

Officers went to the scene and “carefully” placed the snake in a tote bag before brining it back to a police station.

Markham animal services went to the station Tuesday morning, took the snake and are now caring for it.

It is not clear where it came from.

THE STUFF NIGHTMARES ARE MADE OF – @YRP has seen its share of slippery suspects, but we weren't about to let this serpent snake away on Sunday. Officers carefully removed the four-foot python from a sewer and kept it until it could be re-homed by @cityofmarkham animal services. pic.twitter.com/1y1g7b49j2 — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 2, 2022