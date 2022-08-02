Menu

Canada

4-foot python removed from sewer grate in Markham

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 3:28 pm
Police officers responded after a four-foot snake was found on a sewer grate in Markham over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police officers responded after a four-foot snake was found on a sewer grate in Markham over the weekend. Twitter / @YRP

A four-foot long snake is now in the care of animal services after it was removed from a sewer grate in Markham on Sunday.

York Regional Police said their officers were called at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Bewell and Terrance drives, north of Ninth Line and Steeles Avenue East, for an animal complaint.

Police said there was a large four-foot yellow and brown python on a sewer grate.

Read more: Search for owner after albino corn snake found outside Bridgenorth home

Officers went to the scene and “carefully” placed the snake in a tote bag before brining it back to a police station.

Markham animal services went to the station Tuesday morning, took the snake and are now caring for it.

It is not clear where it came from.

