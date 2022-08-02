Beaconsfield, Que. couple seek temporary housing after lightning strike destroys home

Send this page to someone via email

Vassos Vasiliou and Jennifer Coutlee are trying to salvage anything they can from their home of 14 years even as they look for a new place to live.

Last week, their two-storey cottage in Beaconsfield, Que., caught fire during a thunderstorm.

The couple says firefighters believe a lightning strike is to blame.

“At that moment, there was this huge explosion sound,” said Coutlee. “I thought something had hit the house. I looked out to the backyard where the explosion sound was and I saw a shower of red sparks, like fireworks.”

The retired couple were the only ones in the home at the time of the blaze and were both uninjured.

They call the incident a fluke of Mother Nature and though they feel somewhat unlucky that their home was struck, they feel eternally lucky to be alive.

Most of what they lost in the fire is replaceable, they say, and are grateful to have saved a few sentimental items.

“Our daughter is in B.C., this summer and she said ‘mom, did teddy survive?'” recounted Coutlee. “And we found teddy. So we sprayed him off and we sent it to her, with a picture of Vass and his mask, his hat and everything.”

While they wait to see what happens next with their home insurance, they’re staying with neighbours. They’ve received an abundance of donations and support from their community.

They’ve been told rebuilding the home may take more than a year, so they’re looking to rent something close by.

“Minimally three bedrooms,” said Vasiliou of their housing needs.

“But close to here,” added Coutlee. “There’s a feeling of protection over the house – that you just want to be here.”

The couple says they hope to find a place and settle soon.

In the meantime, they’re coping by putting one foot in front of the other, and credit their community for helping them pull through.

