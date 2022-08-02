Major crime section investigating after missing Coquitlam woman found dead on DTES

A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., has been found dead on the Downtown Eastside.
Kwem Manuel-Gottfriedson was found dead on July 30 inside a building near East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue.
Vancouver police confirmed Tuesday that Manuel-Gottfriedson’s death is now being investigated by the Vancouver police major crime section.
The BC Corner Service is also investigating, police said.
Manuel-Gottfriedson’s family told Global News on Sunday that her disappearance is completely out of character and she was not somebody who frequented the Downtown Eastside.
Manuel-Gottfriedson’s body was found just one block away from where the remains of teenager Noelle O’Soup and another woman in her 30s were discovered in May.
Yet another body, a man, was found on Feb. 23 at the same unit as O’Soup and the woman.
There is nothing to suggest any of these cases are linked.
