Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Major crime section investigating after missing Coquitlam woman found dead on DTES

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 4:00 pm
Kwem Manuel-Gottfriedson-crop View image in full screen
Photos of Kwem Manuel-Gottfriedson were being shared on social media while she was missing. Social media poster

A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., has been found dead on the Downtown Eastside.

Kwem Manuel-Gottfriedson was found dead on July 30 inside a building near East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue.

Vancouver police confirmed Tuesday that Manuel-Gottfriedson’s death is now being investigated by the Vancouver police major crime section.

The BC Corner Service is also investigating, police said.

Manuel-Gottfriedson’s family told Global News on Sunday that her disappearance is completely out of character and she was not somebody who frequented the Downtown Eastside.

Kwem Manuel-Gottfriedson View image in full screen
A missing person’s poster for Kwem Manuel-Gottfriedson that was being shared on social media. Social media poster
Click to play video: 'Dramatic developments in the case of Noelle O’Soup' Dramatic developments in the case of Noelle O’Soup
Dramatic developments in the case of Noelle O’Soup – Jul 13, 2022

Read more: Vancouver police officer facing neglect of duty probe linked to Noelle O’Soup case

Story continues below advertisement

Manuel-Gottfriedson’s body was found just one block away from where the remains of teenager Noelle O’Soup and another woman in her 30s were discovered in May.

Trending Stories

Yet another body, a man, was found on Feb. 23 at the same unit as O’Soup and the woman.

There is nothing to suggest any of these cases are linked.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD Investigation tagVancouver investigation tagKwem Manuel-Gottfriedson tagKwem Manuel-Gottfriedson deceased tagKwem Manuel-Gottfriedson found dead tagKwem Manuel-Gottfriedson missing tagKwem Manuel-Gottfriedson update tagVancouver Major Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers