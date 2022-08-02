Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thompson drug raids net large quantities of cocaine, pot: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 2:37 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP in Thompson, Man. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP in Thompson, Man. Manitoba RCMP

Seven people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Thompson, Man., RCMP said.

Police said five Thompson locations were searched Saturday, resulting in the seizure of 314 grams of cocaine, 719 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and more than $20,000 in cash.

Read more: Charges laid after Winnipeg police say man with drugs called officer over to vehicle

Three of the suspects, from Thompson, Winnipeg and Edmonton, will face charges in Thompson provincial court Tuesday.

Trending Stories

The other suspects — three men and a woman, all from Thompson — were released with an Oct. 28 court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg' Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg
Cocaine, meth, fentanyl seized in international drug investigation launched in Winnipeg – Mar 29, 2022

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cannabis tagCocaine tagManitoba RCMP tagThompson tagcrime in Manitoba tagThompson RCMP tagmanitoba drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers