Thompson drug raids net large quantities of cocaine, pot: Manitoba RCMP

Seven people have been arrested as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Thompson, Man., RCMP said.

Police said five Thompson locations were searched Saturday, resulting in the seizure of 314 grams of cocaine, 719 grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia and more than $20,000 in cash.

Three of the suspects, from Thompson, Winnipeg and Edmonton, will face charges in Thompson provincial court Tuesday.

The other suspects — three men and a woman, all from Thompson — were released with an Oct. 28 court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.

