Canada

Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission struggles with shortage of volunteers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Siloam Mission on Volunteer Shortage' Siloam Mission on Volunteer Shortage
WATCH: Siloam Mission relies on volunteers to keep things going, but many haven't returned due to the pandemic.

Siloam Mission says it’s struggling to find volunteers this summer.

The long-running organization, which provides shelter and support for members of Winnipeg’s homeless community, relies on dozens of volunteers to keep its operations running, but many haven’t returned since the pandemic.

Siloam’s Luke Thiessen said the volunteer positions at the organization are the equivalent of 42 full-time jobs, and a number of volunteers didn’t come back this summer.

“(For) some people, it’s hesitancy … some people it’s just lifestyle changes — they’ve decided to retire, they’ve taken different jobs coming out of the pandemic and don’t have the time available,” he said.

Thiessen said staff have been taking on extra roles to get by, but it’s not sustainable without getting some additional hands on deck. Anyone who wants to help is encouraged to get involved — no experience necessary.

Read more: Winnipeg’s Siloam Mission takes next step in relationship with Indigenous community

“We’ve been at a real shortage for people, especially in the kitchen, serving food, preparing food … and sorting the donations that come in, of clothes and housewares and toiletries and things like that.

“No special skills required at all,” he said. “Our kitchen staff know how to teach you whatever it is that needs doing.”

Anyone interested in helping out can visit Siloam Mission’s website for details.

