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Canada

Air Canada, technicians union sign new tentative agreement

By Aatreyee Dasgupta Reuters
Posted July 13, 2026 8:28 am
1 min read
Air Canada View image in full screen
Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
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Air Canada AC.TO said on Monday it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union representing the airline’s 11,000 technical operations, airports and cargo, logistics and supply employees.

The four-year agreement would take effect from April 1, 2026, and would remain in place until March 31, 2030, the company said.

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The agreement is subject to ratification by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union membership.

If ratified, it would represent the sixth collective agreement concluded at Air Canada this year, the company said.

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