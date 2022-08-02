Menu

Consumer

Air Canada trims Q2 loss as spring travel boom sends revenue soaring

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2022 8:25 am
Click to play video: 'Air Canada flight cancellation fallout' Air Canada flight cancellation fallout
As if Canadian travellers didn’t need more on their plates as they embark on a trip to the airport, Air Canada’s decision to cancel a slew of flights over the summer has thrown thousands of wrenches into thousands of plans. For more on the reaction to the decision, airline expert Karl Moore joins Marianne Dimain – Jul 4, 2022

Air Canada reported a second-quarter loss of $386 million compared with a loss of $1.17 billion a year earlier, and says it saw a nearly five-fold increase in revenue.

The airline says its loss for the three months ended June 30 totalled $1.60 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $3.31 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue totalled $3.98 billion, compared with $837 million during the same time last year.

Read more: Air Canada eyeing more U.S. flights with expanded United Airlines partnership

Air Canada says its second-quarter cost per available seat mile decreased to 20.8 cents from 49.3 cents a year earlier, while its adjusted cost per available seat mile was 13.1 cents, compared with 41.5 cents in the second quarter of 2022.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau says while the global airline industry is facing “unprecedented conditions as it emerges from pandemic-related restrictions,” the situation is “particularly challenging in Canada.”

He also says that despite “meticulous planning and projecting,” there remains a significant amount of pressure in restarting, but says he is “encouraged by recent improvements.”

Click to play video: 'Couple awarded $3000 after taking Air Canada to small claims court' Couple awarded $3000 after taking Air Canada to small claims court
Couple awarded $3000 after taking Air Canada to small claims court – Jul 9, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
