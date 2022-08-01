Pedestrian injured after struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto on Monday: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been taken to a hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Front Street East and Berkley Street, near the Distillery District.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Police said Toronto paramedics took a woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics confirmed to Global News that the pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Toronto police’s traffic services unit is investigating the incident and warned drivers to expect delays.

