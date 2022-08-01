Menu

Health

Canada announces $17.9M at Montreal AIDS conference to expand HIV testing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2022 5:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada criticized for higher HIV rates compared to other industrialized countries' Canada criticized for higher HIV rates compared to other industrialized countries
The 24th international AIDS conference opened in Montreal on Friday. Thousands of researchers, physicians and patients are expected to attend to help find new treatments for people living with the virus. Canada's HIV rates are going up while infections are on the decline in the other G7 countries. As Tim Sargeant reports, critics insist it's a trend that needs to change.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the government is investing $17.9 million to expand HIV testing in Canada.

Duclos made the announcement today at AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference, in Montreal.

Read more: Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk

The federal government says $8 million will fund the distribution of self-testing kits, adding that the other $9.9 million will go toward expanding HIV testing in northern, remote, or isolated communities.

Ottawa estimates that 63,000 people are living with HIV in Canada and that one in 10 remains undiagnosed.

A coalition of Canadian HIV and AIDS organizations has been calling on the federal government to increase funding from around $73 million a year to $100 million a year.

It says the number of people living with HIV in Canada has risen by 25 per cent since 2008.

Click to play video: 'Specialty hospital for people living with, at risk of HIV' Specialty hospital for people living with, at risk of HIV
Specialty hospital for people living with, at risk of HIV – Jul 5, 2022

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
