Critical alert and several watches issued for possible tornados in Alberta Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Less than 24 hours after a tornado touched down near Coronation, Alberta Emergency Alert has released another warning of severe weather for the province.

A critical alert was issued for a possible tornado in Clearwater County, Alta., at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

At 3:45 p.m., the alert stated a rotating thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is located near Rocky Mountain House, moving east at 50 km/h.

Tornado watches are also in place for several other areas of central Alberta, including Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Settler.

Several southern Alberta regions are also under a tornado watch, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.

Story continues below advertisement

Damaging winds, very large hail and heavy rain are also possible for all the affected areas.

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

0:35 Tornado touches down in southern Alberta Tornado touches down in southern Alberta – Jun 5, 2021

If severe weather approaches, officials state residents should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from any outside windows and walls.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter and move to a strong building if you can,” the weather alert reads. “As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

Read more: Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down during vicious southern Alberta storm

Alberta is no stranger to severe weather. In fact, in an average summer, Environment Canada fields more than 100 reports and issues more than 1,500 watches and warnings.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2019, the province reported 23 tornados. In 2020, that number was 17.

— With files from Emily Mertz, Global News