Possible tornado warning issued near Galahad, Alta.

A possible tornado warning has been issued for Flagstaff County and Paintearth County No. 18 by Alberta Emergency Alert.

According to the AEA website, the critical alert was triggered by “a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

“The storm is located five kilometres west of Galahad, moving southeast at 40km/hr,” the website reads.

Galahad is approximately 160 kilometres northwest of Red Deer and 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

People are advised to seek shelter in a basement or reinforced structure.

More updates to come.