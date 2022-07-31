Menu

Weather

Possible tornado warning issued near Galahad, Alta.

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 31, 2022 6:43 pm
A small mesocyclone about 5 kilometres north of Duchess, Alberta. This is a previous storm unrelated to current warning. View image in full screen
A small mesocyclone about 5 kilometres north of Duchess, Alberta. This is a previous storm unrelated to current warning. Dave Hnatiuk

A possible tornado warning has been issued for Flagstaff County and Paintearth County No. 18 by Alberta Emergency Alert.

According to the AEA website, the critical alert was triggered by “a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.”

Trending Stories

“The storm is located five kilometres west of Galahad, moving southeast at 40km/hr,” the website reads.

Galahad is approximately 160 kilometres northwest of Red Deer and 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

People are advised to seek shelter in a basement or reinforced structure.

More updates to come.

