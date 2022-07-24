Menu

Weather

Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down during vicious southern Alberta storm

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 8:25 pm
Drone imagery from a home and yard destroyed by a storm that ripped through Medicine Hat and surrounding area on July 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Drone imagery from a home and yard destroyed by a storm that ripped through Medicine Hat and surrounding area on July 18, 2022. Derek Brade, Global News

Northern Tornado Projects and Environment and Climate Change Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in southern Alberta earlier this month during a storm that caused devastation to several homes and structures.

The tornado was also accompanied by a downburst and happened as a thunderstorm moved through Cypress County near Redcliff and Medicine Hat on July 18.

Read more: Homes damaged after vicious storm rips through southeastern Alberta on Monday

An EMS spokesperson told Global News that 10 houses and several other structures are believed to have been affected but no injuries were reported.

The tornado brought with it 190 km/h winds in the Cypress County area, and the damage in the Redcliff area was due to a downburst with maximum wind speeds of 150 km/h.

