Crime

Quebec police find body in fire-ravaged home northeast of Montreal, two people arrested

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2022 9:45 am
Quebec police say it isn't clear whether the cause of death was the fire or something else. View image in full screen
Quebec police say it isn't clear whether the cause of death was the fire or something else. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a body was found inside a fire-ravaged home east of Montreal late Sunday.

Officers arrested two people in the area shortly after the fire was reported, and they will be met by investigators in the coming hours.

Authorities have not yet been able to confirm the identity or gender of the victim inside the home in Sorel-Tracy, about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Car fires: Thousands occur each year in Canada. How to stay safe

Police say it also isn’t clear whether the cause of death was the fire or something else.

The circumstances surrounding the blaze are under investigation.

Arson squad officers were examining the rubble of the home on Turcotte Street, in a residential area, for clues.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
