Canada

Motorcyclist suffers ‘very serious’ injuries after Etobicoke crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 9:21 am
Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Toronto's west end on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Toronto's west end on Sunday. Enzo Arimini / Global News

A motorcyclist was left with “very serious” injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 8:25 p.m. to the area of Disco Road and Attwell Drive, just east of Highway 427 on the border with Mississauga.

Police said a motorcycle crashed into a fence and the rider was thrown from the vehicle.

Read more: At least 4 Ontarians dead after multiple fatal weekend crashes

Officers assisted with rushing the victim to hospital.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

