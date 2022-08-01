Motorcyclist suffers ‘very serious’ injuries after Etobicoke crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist was left with “very serious” injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 8:25 p.m. to the area of Disco Road and Attwell Drive, just east of Highway 427 on the border with Mississauga.

Police said a motorcycle crashed into a fence and the rider was thrown from the vehicle.

Officers assisted with rushing the victim to hospital.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

