Motorcyclist suffers ‘very serious’ injuries after Etobicoke crash: police

A motorcyclist was left with “very serious” injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke on Sunday, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called at 8:25 p.m. to the area of Disco Road and Attwell Drive, just east of Highway 427 on the border with Mississauga.
Police said a motorcycle crashed into a fence and the rider was thrown from the vehicle.
Officers assisted with rushing the victim to hospital.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a trauma centre.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
