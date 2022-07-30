U.S. President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again in rare ‘rebound’ case

Send this page to someone via email

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a letter that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

3:17 Biden did not have fever after testing positive for COVID-19, White House insists Biden did not have fever after testing positive for COVID-19, White House insists – Jul 22, 2022

0:41 White House identifies 17 close contacts after Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis White House identifies 17 close contacts after Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis – Jul 22, 2022

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for least five days. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.

Advertisement