Crime

B.C. care aide charged after elderly client’s credit cards stolen

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 6:12 pm
Surrey RCMP has released a photo of the suspect in hopes others come forward to assist with the investigation.
Surrey RCMP has released a photo of the suspect in hopes others come forward to assist with the investigation. Surrey RCMP

A B.C. in-home care aide is facing six charges after the senior she was hired to care for was taken advantage of, according to Surrey RCMP.

Ana Maria Lat Chamdal, 30, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession/use of a stolen credit card, two counts of using a forged document, identity theft, personation with intent to gain advantage and breach of undertaking.

Read more: Man faces nearly 100 charges in connection to Toronto online marketplace fraud: police

Police have released a photo of the suspect with an aim to “advance the ongoing investigation.”

Surrey RCMP has released a photo of the suspect in hopes others come forward to assist with the investigation. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP has released a photo of the suspect in hopes others come forward to assist with the investigation. Surrey RCMP

“It is disheartening to see an elderly person taken advantage of, especially by a person entrusted with providing care for them,” said Corp. Vanessa Munn. “This also serves as a reminder that it’s important to monitor elderly family member’s finances to ensure that they are not being exploited.”

The investigation was sparked by a report of a wallet having been stolen from a 96-year-old man’s home in Richmond.

Credit and debit cards from the wallet were being fraudulently used in Surrey and Delta, according to Surrey RCMP.

“Surrey RCMP financial crime unit took conduct of the investigation and identified a suspect,” said Munn.

“The suspect, an in-home care aide, had been hired to assist with caring for the elderly man. It is alleged the suspect stole the wallet and fraudulently used debit and credit cards.”

Read more: Kelowna fraudster’s sentence ‘simply not enough’: Indigenous leaders

A legal advocacy company for B.C. seniors said the situation is a reminder that seniors and family members need to keep a close eye on finances for loved ones.

“Whenever an older person is taken advantage of, it is obviously distressing, particularly when it involves a care aid, someone entrusted in taking care of that person,” said Marie-Noel Campbell, Seniors First BC’s executive director.

“It is important to know how to recognize these situations and act quickly.”

Seniors First BC said it has emotional and legal support for victims.

“(Victims) can contact us. We have the senior-abuse informational line and we also have a victim services program,” Campbell said.

Read more: New scam uses threatening videos to target users of escort services, B.C. police say

Chamdal was arrested on July 27, and has been released on court imposed conditions.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to contact Surrey RCMP’s financial crime unit at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Robert Riley Saunders, fraudster social worker in Kelowna gets 5 years in prison' Robert Riley Saunders, fraudster social worker in Kelowna gets 5 years in prison
Robert Riley Saunders, fraudster social worker in Kelowna gets 5 years in prison
