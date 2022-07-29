Menu

Canada

Kids In the Park Free Soccer Program Returns for a 15th Year

By Derek Bidwell Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 7:01 pm
Saskatoon programs try to get kids off the couch and outside this summer.
Saskatoon programs try to get kids off the couch and outside this summer. Brent McGillvray / Global News

Kids in the Park is back for its 15th year in Saskatoon.

The free program is put on by Saskatoon Youth Soccer.

They are halfway through their summer schedule, but organizers say there is still plenty of time to get kids involved.

The program takes place in 45 different City of Saskatoon playground sites, ten different sites per day, and goes until August 18th.

It runs daily Monday to Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Instructors are on site to guide children through different soccer drills.

Organizers say there is no need to sign up.

More than 2500 kids take part each year, and since its inception over 40,000 kids have participated in Kids in the Park.

For all the info on the locations and the times, go to saskatoonyouthsoccer.ca, for the details.

 

 

