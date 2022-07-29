Menu

Crime

Regina woman faces drug trafficking charges after drugs, scales found during vehicle stop

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 2:45 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police charge a 40-year-old Regina woman after seizing drugs and trafficking items. Further investigation led police seizing 4930 grams of meth, over $8K and 25 grams of cocaine. File/Getty

Police have charged a 40-year-old Regina woman after seizing drugs, scales, packaging and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Police say a vehicle stop was completed on July 27, in the east end of Regina where passenger Crystal Ford was arrested.

The Regina Drug Unit (RDU) seized 1480 grams of methamphetamine, MDMA, scales, packaging and other evidence of drug trafficking.

“After the arrest, a CDSA search warrant was executed in the east end of Regina where a small amount of fentanyl and additional items of evidence to support drug trafficking were located,” police stated.

The RDU continued the investigation which resulted in police seizing 4,930 grams of methamphetamine, $8,500 cash and 25 grams of cocaine.

Ford was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl, MDMA and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Police said the matter is now before the courts as Ford made her first court appearance on July 28.

Click to play video: 'Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use' Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use
Regina Police Service send message about the dangers of drug use – Dec 4, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
