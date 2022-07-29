Menu

Traffic

Man injured after being struck by vehicle in Sunnybrook Hospital parking lot

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 2:01 pm
Police say a person suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunnybrook Hospital. View image in full screen
Police say a person suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Sunnybrook Hospital. Global News / James Davidson

Police say a man has suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at Sunnybrook Hospital.

In a tweet on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 12 p.m.

Read more: Man dies after becoming trapped under vehicle following Toronto collision: police

Officers said a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot.

“Several healthcare workers are on scene providing first aid,” the tweet read.

Police initially said the man’s injuries were “life-threatening” but later said that his condition had improved to non-life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

