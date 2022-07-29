Man injured after being struck by vehicle in Sunnybrook Hospital parking lot

Police say a man has suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at Sunnybrook Hospital.
In a tweet on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 12 p.m.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot.
“Several healthcare workers are on scene providing first aid,” the tweet read.
Police initially said the man’s injuries were “life-threatening” but later said that his condition had improved to non-life threatening.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.
