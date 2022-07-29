Man injured after being struck by vehicle in Sunnybrook Hospital parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot at Sunnybrook Hospital.

In a tweet on Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 12 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck in the parking lot.

“Several healthcare workers are on scene providing first aid,” the tweet read.

Police initially said the man’s injuries were “life-threatening” but later said that his condition had improved to non-life threatening.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Bayview Av + Lawrence Av East

– Police are on scene investigating

– Man has been taken to hospital

– Injuries are now non-life-threatening

– Any witnesses contact police

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 29, 2022