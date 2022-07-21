Man trapped under car after collision in Toronto: police

Police say a man is stuck under a car after a two-vehicle collision in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3:10 p.m., in the Warden Avenue and Comstock Road area.
Police said two vehicles collided in the intersection and one was pushed off of the roadway.
According to police, a pedestrian was struck.
Officers said a man is now stuck under a car.
Police said crews are working to free the man, adding that a tow truck driver is assisting.
Officers said the man’s injuries are life threatening, adding that paramedics are “currently working to save his life.”
Police said roads in the area are being closed.
