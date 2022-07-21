Man trapped under car after collision in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a man is stuck under a car after a two-vehicle collision in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3:10 p.m., in the Warden Avenue and Comstock Road area.

Police said two vehicles collided in the intersection and one was pushed off of the roadway.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck.

Officers said a man is now stuck under a car.

Police said crews are working to free the man, adding that a tow truck driver is assisting.

Officers said the man’s injuries are life threatening, adding that paramedics are “currently working to save his life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said roads in the area are being closed.

COLLISION:

Warden Av + Comstock Rd

* 3:11 pm *

– In intersection

– 2 car crash

– 1 car pushed off roadway

– Pedestrian struck

– Man stuck under car

– Reports of serious injuries

– Police o/s

– Trying to get man free

– Tow truck driver assisting

– Expect closure#GO1395408

^dh pic.twitter.com/paOF6eq3i4 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2022