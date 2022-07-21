Menu

Traffic

Man trapped under car after collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 3:37 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police say a man is stuck under a car after a two-vehicle collision in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3:10 p.m., in the Warden Avenue and Comstock Road area.

Police said two vehicles collided in the intersection and one was pushed off of the roadway.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck.

Officers said a man is now stuck under a car.

Trending Stories

Police said crews are working to free the man, adding that a tow truck driver is assisting.

Officers said the man’s injuries are life threatening, adding that paramedics are “currently working to save his life.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said roads in the area are being closed.

