Crime

Police lay charges against employee of unlicensed cannabis dispensary ‘Oshaweed’

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 1:10 pm
Oshaweed in Oshawa. View image in full screen
Oshaweed in Oshawa. Oshaweed Dispensary

Durham Regional Police say they have laid charges against an employee from an unlicensed cannabis dispensary in Oshawa.

Police said on July 16, officers executed a search warrant at “Oshaweed” — an unlicensed cannabis dispensary shop — on King Street West, just west of Centre Street.

Trending Stories

Officers seized cannabis, cash and other cannabis products worth a total value of more than $66,000, police said.

Read more: Ontario police watchdog investigating Toronto police officer after Oshawa man shot

A 47-year-old female employee, from the City of Oshawa, was arrested.

She is charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
