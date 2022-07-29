Police lay charges against employee of unlicensed cannabis dispensary ‘Oshaweed’

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say they have laid charges against an employee from an unlicensed cannabis dispensary in Oshawa.

Police said on July 16, officers executed a search warrant at “Oshaweed” — an unlicensed cannabis dispensary shop — on King Street West, just west of Centre Street.

Officers seized cannabis, cash and other cannabis products worth a total value of more than $66,000, police said.

A 47-year-old female employee, from the City of Oshawa, was arrested.

She is charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.