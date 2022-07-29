U of T students required to have at least 1 COVID-19 booster dose to live in residence

Send this page to someone via email

Students living in residences at the University of Toronto this fall are required to be fully vaccinated and have received at least one booster shot.

Cheryl Regehr, the university’s vice-president and provost, and Kelly Hannah-Moffat, the vice-president of people strategy, equity and culture, posted a message addressed to the U of T community on Thursday.

“Recently, U of T reinstated the vaccination requirement for students and employees living in university residences,” they said.

“Students living in residences this fall will be required to have a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine and at least one booster dose before moving in.”

Regehr and Hannah-Moffat also noted that the province recently expanded eligibility for the second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to anyone 18 years of age and older.

“Staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccinations offers the best protection against severe illness,” their message said.

“It will also reduce isolation requirements and disruptions to your on-campus activities in the event that you are exposed to COVID-19 or test positive.”

The requirement for all students to be fully vaccinated in order to come to campus has been paused, but the university notes the “requirement may be reinstated on short notice if public health conditions or guidance change.”

Regehr and Hannah-Moffat encouraged students to upload their vaccination status to the U of T’s UCheck platform in part to “minimize disruption should conditions require vaccine requirements to be reimposed.”

They said the university is continuing to monitor public health conditions and guidance from health officials and will adjust its response “as needed.”

