Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia rebate to help isolated areas with access to satellite internet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2022 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers outage: Champagne says he convened meeting with heads of technology companies' Rogers outage: Champagne says he convened meeting with heads of technology companies
During a standing committee meeting in the House of Commons into the Canada-wide Rogers Communications Internet and cellular phone outage on July 8, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada François-Philippe Champagne testified that he convened a meeting with the heads of all the major technology companies in Canada demanding they enter a binding agreement to improve network resiliency and reliability.

A new $8.5-million provincial rebate program will offer up to $1,000 to help provide access to satellite internet for Nova Scotians who have no wired or wireless service.

Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek says the rebate will be available to about 3,700 homes and businesses where connection to the internet is not currently possible.

Read more: Some Nova Scotia seniors to get an extra $250 for heating costs from province

Corkum-Greek says the areas are in isolated pockets scattered across the province.

Trending Stories

She says satellite provider Starlink is currently the only company that can meet or exceed the required minimum download and upload speed targets set by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission.

Read more: Remote Quebec homes getting high-speed internet access with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Story continues below advertisement

The minister says other providers will be welcome to participate in the rebate program once they meet the minimum requirements of 50 megabytes per second for download and 10 megabytes per second for upload.

According to the province, about 90 per cent of Nova Scotians have access to high-speed internet with a goal of getting 99.5 per cent online by the end of 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagRural internet tagStarlink tagSatellite internet tagnova scotia internet tagnova scotia satellite internet tagrural nova scotia internet tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers