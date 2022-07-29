Teen sent to hospital after hit by goat involved with vehicle collision in Caledonia

OPP say a teen was sent to hospital after being hit by a goat that had been struck by a vehicle in Haldimand County on Thursday night.
Police say the 16-year-old, attempting to move a goat off of Sixth Line just west of Argyle Street, was hit by the goat after the animal was struck by a vehicle.
The teen was sent to an out-of-town hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing.
