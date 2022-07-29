Menu

Traffic

Teen sent to hospital after hit by goat involved with vehicle collision in Caledonia

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 10:35 am
OPP in Caledonia say a teen was sent to hospital after hit by a goat involved in a motor vehicle collision July 29, 2022. View image in full screen
OPP in Caledonia say a teen was sent to hospital after hit by a goat involved in a motor vehicle collision July 29, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

OPP say a teen was sent to hospital after being hit by a goat that had been struck by a vehicle in Haldimand County on Thursday night.

Police say the 16-year-old, attempting to move a goat off of Sixth Line just west of Argyle Street, was hit by the goat after the animal was struck by a vehicle.

The teen was sent to an out-of-town hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

