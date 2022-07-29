Menu

Traffic

1 dead after SUV collides with transport on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 9:26 am
Click to play video: '1 dead after SUV collides with transport on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg' 1 dead after SUV collides with transport on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg
Northumberland OPP say one person is dead following a collision on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg on July 28. The collision involved a SUV and a transport truck around 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Vernonville Road, about 20 km east of Cobourg. OPP say the driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the transport was not injured. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

One person is dead following a collision on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews around 3 p.m. responded to a collision involving an SUV and a transport truck in the highway’s westbound lanes near Vernonville Road, about 20 kilometres east of Cobourg between Colborne and Grafton in Alnwich/Haldimand Township.

Read more: Jeep hauling travel trailer crashes on Highway 401 near Cobourg: Northumberland OPP

The SUV rear-ended the transport, Northumberland OPP say, and the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

The transport driver was not injured.

All highway lanes were closed as OPP investigated and the scene was cleared. The lanes reopened around 8 p.m., OPP issued in a Tweet.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

It was one of five collisions on the 401 corridor through Northumberland County on Thursday between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other four collisions involved minor injuries, OPP reported.

