1 dead after SUV collides with transport on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a collision on Hwy. 401 east of Cobourg, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews around 3 p.m. responded to a collision involving an SUV and a transport truck in the highway’s westbound lanes near Vernonville Road, about 20 kilometres east of Cobourg between Colborne and Grafton in Alnwich/Haldimand Township.

The SUV rear-ended the transport, Northumberland OPP say, and the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

The transport driver was not injured.

All highway lanes were closed as OPP investigated and the scene was cleared. The lanes reopened around 8 p.m., OPP issued in a Tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

The #NtldOPP are currently at scene #Hwy401 west near Vernonville Rd in Alnwick Haldimand for a fatal motor vehicle collision. All lanes will be closed for several hours for investigation. Traffic is being redirected at mile marker 497 / Cnty Rd 25 / Big Apple. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/5ZYix3siNR — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 28, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

It was one of five collisions on the 401 corridor through Northumberland County on Thursday between 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The other four collisions involved minor injuries, OPP reported.