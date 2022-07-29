Edmonton World Juniors tournament demand down

Send this page to someone via email

In less than two weeks, the full version of the IIHF World Juniors hockey tournament will finally be held in Edmonton but tickets are not as in demand as they usually are for the tournament.

On Ticketmaster, the majority of the original lower bowl seats are still available for all games including Canada’s first matchup on August 10 and the gold medal game on August 20.

Hockey Canada, usually one of the biggest draws and benefactors of the tournament, is currently facing a reckoning after multiple allegations of sexual assault came to light.

It has prompted questions about whether the team should even participate.

Ian Mendes, a senior writer for The Athletic, says he sees where people would be critical of that especially since the current players were not on the 2003 and 2018 teams at the centre of the scandal.

Story continues below advertisement

But Mendes also understands the call for action.

“At some point, you’d like to see consequences for Hockey Canada and maybe stripping them of the ability to participate in international competitions would send a loud message,” he told Global News.

Mendes says he has seen people post on social media about purchasing tickets and now having second thoughts, something University of Alberta sports management professor Dan Mason thinks is more likely amongst corporations.

“Maybe people who are getting tickets through corporate sponsorships, the ones that are still hanging on, who would go to a game because they think it might be fun to try but they may not be willing to do so,” Mason said.

“But I think diehard hockey fans would probably still wanna go.”

There are certainly other factors at play.

The summer tournament was necessary after the 2020 version was cancelled and the 2021 tournament was cut short both because of COVID-19.

Some star players including former Oil King Jake Neighbours have decided to focus on the upcoming NHL season instead of taking part in the tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

Inflation is extremely high right across the country leaving disposable income lacking for many.

And with hot weather and vacations already booked, August isn’t exactly hockey season.

“These are special circumstances that are affecting the event and we have to wait and see it perform in its normal circumstances in order to really have an evaluation of how it’s going to be successful moving forward,” Mason explained.

During hearings in Ottawa this week, politicians indicated that if Hockey Canada wants to make it to see those normal circumstances return, there will need to be big changes.

“Put some women in the board room, put some people of colour in the boardroom,” Mendes suggested.

“Change up the dynamic because right now, it feels like the makeup of hockey Canada is simply an echo chamber,” he added.

The summer World Juniors tournament is scheduled to take place at Rogers Place from August 9 – 20. Nova Scotia is set to host the regular winter tournament just four months later.