Prince Albert, Sask. breaks ground for new aquatics and arena facility to be ready by 2024

Prince Albert, Sask., is one step closer to having a brand new multi-purpose recreational facility. The city broke ground for the project on Thursday and the opening is scheduled for 2024.

The Government of Canada is funding up to $24 million toward the project and the Government of Saskatchewan is contributing up to $19,998,000. The City of Prince Albert is funding the remainder.

View image in full screen Official ground-breaking ceremony for New Aquatics and Arenas Facility. Brady Ratzlaff

With two NHL-sized hockey rinks that can hold hundreds of spectators, 366 in one rink and 608 in the other rink

“Prince Albert Hockey will once again become a hockey destination, visiting communities will rush to the added facilities, will allow us the opportunity to once again host major tournaments such as the Prince Albert Foxes tournament, which is one of the largest all female tournaments in Saskatchewan. It will allow us to engage in hosting provincial and national events,” said Tyson Dellman with Prince Albert Hockey.

View image in full screen Blue print of arena view at New Aquatics and Arenas Facility in Prince ALBERT. City of Prince Albert

He added that it has been 10 years in the making and over the last couple years some plans and details finally emerged and now they are actually breaking some dirt.

The facility will have a huge aquatics centre with an eight lane competitive pool, leisure and splash pool, lazy river, water slides and a whirlpool.

“We look forward to hosting provincial meets in the city of Prince Albert, this will allow us to showcase the beauty of our community and its environment to people from across the province and beyond. It will reduce the travel costs for our swim families who can compete at home for the first time ever,” Lane Gelhornn with Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club said.

“It will also increase our ability to offer programing within our community by going from five lanes to eight lanes.”

View image in full screen Blueprint of the pool at New Aquatics and Arenas Facility in Prince Albert. City of Prince Albert

Emcee Wes hicks, director of public works said that the present facility does not have the amenities to put on a competition and the new pool will have everything necessary to do just that including electronic scoring, proper depths, lanes, etc.

“This groundbreaking ceremony is also a groundbreaking moment for the Pikes, a new aquatics facility,” Shannon Schlamp with Pikes Artistic Swim Club said.

She said that they are excited by the prospects of holding provincial and inter-provincial artistic swimming events in the new facility and have already discusses options with the provincial organization.

“Recreational facilities like the one being built in Prince Albert are cornerstones of our communities, they are where kids can learn to swim, where seniors can stay active, and where lifelong friendships are formed. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we will continue building stronger and more vibrant communities, in Saskatchewan and across the country,” Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, said in a press release.