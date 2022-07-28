Suspect images released by London, Ont. police in Westmount-area shooting probe

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police have released descriptions and images of four of five suspects they say are being sought in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in the Westmount area early Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. during an altercation in the parking lot of a commercial plaza at the southeast corner of Wonderland Road South and Teeple Terrace.

The male occupant of a red Porsche was shot in the incident, and is in hospital in good condition, police said Thursday.

Investigators had determined that five suspects had attended the location, four of whom approached the victim’s vehicle, they said.

One person remained inside the suspect vehicle, described as a blue Acura sedan. All five suspects fled the scene and were last seen travelling northbound along Wonderland Road in the sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, police released surveillance images and descriptions of four suspects and the suspect vehicle.

View image in full screen London Police Service/Handout

Four of the suspects are described as follows by police:

Male, Black, with a thin build, wearing a dark blue Puma hoodie sweatshirt, dark grey or black sweatpants and white shoes;

Male, Caucasian, wearing a black Puma hoodie, dark coloured pants and a surgical mask;

Male, Caucasian, wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants;

An individual wearing a blue and black windbreaker-style jacket, black pants, white shoes, and a white mask or face covering.

The suspect vehicle is described only as a blue Acura sedan. The photos released by police suggest the vehicle is a newer-model Acura TLX.

Few other details have been released, and police say they are asking anyone in the area at the time who witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam video to come forward.

Advertisement