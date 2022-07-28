Hamilton food truck entrepreneur meets Adam Sandler during a gig in Wellington County

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a Hamilton, Ont.-based smoothie business says it was “pretty wild” to meet one of his favorite celebrities during a gig in Elora on Wednesday.

Mike Saratsiotis, owner of the Green Machine Food Truck, told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today he’s been a huge fan of Adam Sandler since growing up in the ’90s and was given a rare opportunity to meet the star on the set of his new Netflix project.

“He couldn’t have been more gracious and been more humble of a person,” Saratsiotis said.

The health-conscious foodie wasn’t sure he would get an opportunity to rub shoulders with the Saturday Night Live alum on two visits to the production Monday and Tuesday.

Saratsiotis says he was lucky enough to have been called upon by an assistant who booked his truck to make the Happy Gilmore lead got a custom strawberry-banana-raspberry smoothie.

“I was like, ‘I’m a huge fan, is there anyway I could meet the guy and just say hi and tell him I’m a big fan?'” Saratsiotis remarked.

“She said, ‘I’ll look into it for you.'”

Just before leaving, Saratsiotis and an employee got the tap on the shoulder from crew members who said Sandler was good with it and would be by shortly.

“So it was great, it was pretty surreal,” he said.

“You don’t really expect something like that when you’re working your smoothie truck, but it was definitely a day to remember, for sure.”