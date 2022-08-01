Soccer legend Christine Sinclair, Chief Rosanne Casimir among 14 new Order of BC recipients

Send this page to someone via email

The greatest goal scorer in soccer history has netted another honour.

Burnaby’s Christine Sinclair has been appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest form of recognition.

Sinclair is already a member of the Order of Canada.

The province is marking BC Day by adding 14 new people to the Order of B.C.

The 39-year-old is the world’s all-time leader for international goals scored for men or women with 190 goals.

Last summer she helped Canada win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, adding to the two Olympic bronze medals she already had.

Along with Sinclair, Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Kúkpi Rosanne Casimir has also been awarded the Order of B.C.

Casimir led publicly last year in her First Nations’ response to the discovery of unmarked graves of what are believed to be more than 200 children found near the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

The 54-year-old was front and centre in calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come and visit the community. Trudeau turned down an invitation on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to visit the community.

Casimir raised her concerns about Trudeau not coming, and he eventually visited on Oct. 18.

Jody Wilson-Raybould also raised numerous concerns about the prime minister and will receive her Order of BC alongside Casimir.

The former federal justice minister was thrust into the national spotlight in 2019 after allegations surfaced Trudeau and his staff had inappropriately pressured Wilson-Raybould to stop a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The scandal led to Wilson-Raybould leaving the Liberal caucus and contributed to the Liberals losing a majority government.

“On behalf of the people of British Columbia, I want to thank this year͛s recipients of the Order

of B.C. for their remarkable contributions,” premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“Your hard work, dedication and leadership are examples for us all. You have helped create a better British Columbia and for that we are grateful.”

