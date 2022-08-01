Menu

Politics

Soccer legend Christine Sinclair, Chief Rosanne Casimir among 14 new Order of BC recipients

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted August 1, 2022 9:20 am
Canada’s Christine Sinclair plays a pass during first half Celebration Tour soccer action against New Zealand in Montreal, Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The Canadian captain has signed a contract extension with the Portland Thorns through 2022, with an option for the 2023 NWSL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Canada’s Christine Sinclair plays a pass during first half Celebration Tour soccer action against New Zealand in Montreal, Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The Canadian captain has signed a contract extension with the Portland Thorns through 2022, with an option for the 2023 NWSL season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH

The greatest goal scorer in soccer history has netted another honour.

Burnaby’s Christine Sinclair has been appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest form of recognition.

Sinclair is already a member of the Order of Canada.

The province is marking BC Day by adding 14 new people to the Order of B.C.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Soccer legend Christine Sinclair tackles foes on and off the field' Canadian Soccer legend Christine Sinclair tackles foes on and off the field
Canadian Soccer legend Christine Sinclair tackles foes on and off the field – Aug 19, 2021

The 39-year-old is the world’s all-time leader for international goals scored for men or women with 190 goals.

Last summer she helped Canada win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, adding to the two Olympic bronze medals she already had.

Click to play video: 'Christine Sinclair reflects on her remarkable achievements' Christine Sinclair reflects on her remarkable achievements
Christine Sinclair reflects on her remarkable achievements – Feb 12, 2020

Along with Sinclair, Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Kúkpi Rosanne Casimir has also been awarded the Order of B.C.

Trending Stories

Casimir led publicly last year in her First Nations’ response to the discovery of unmarked graves of what are believed to be more than 200 children found near the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

The 54-year-old was front and centre in calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come and visit the community. Trudeau turned down an invitation on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to visit the community.

Click to play video: 'Reflecting on National Indigenous Peoples Day with Chief Rosanne Casimir' Reflecting on National Indigenous Peoples Day with Chief Rosanne Casimir
Reflecting on National Indigenous Peoples Day with Chief Rosanne Casimir – Jun 21, 2022

Casimir raised her concerns about Trudeau not coming, and he eventually visited on Oct. 18.

Jody Wilson-Raybould also raised numerous concerns about the prime minister and will receive her Order of BC alongside Casimir.

The former federal justice minister was thrust into the national spotlight in 2019 after allegations surfaced Trudeau and his staff had inappropriately pressured Wilson-Raybould to stop a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The scandal led to Wilson-Raybould leaving the Liberal caucus and contributed to the Liberals losing a majority government.

Click to play video: 'The Morning Show: September 15' The Morning Show: September 15
The Morning Show: September 15 – Sep 15, 2021

“On behalf of the people of British Columbia, I want to thank this year͛s recipients of the Order
of B.C. for their remarkable contributions,” premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“Your hard work, dedication and leadership are examples for us all. You have helped create a better British Columbia and for that we are grateful.”

Read more: Jody Wilson-Raybould named the Canadian Press’ newsmaker of 2019

Other recepients:

  • Dr. Nadine Rena Caron
  • Nezhat Khosrowshahi
  • Kathy Kinloch
  • Joy MacPhail
  • Fred Ting Shek Mahof
  • Harinder Mahil
  • Maureen Maloney
  • Geoff Plant
  • Paul Spong
  • Gerald St. Germain
  • Bruce Munro Wright
