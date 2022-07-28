Menu

Canada

Mountie has ‘impression’ Liberal government interfered with N.S. mass shooting probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Bill Blair grilled over possible interference into RCMP investigation of Nova Scotia mass shooting' Bill Blair grilled over possible interference into RCMP investigation of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Former Public Safety Minister Bill Blair was grilled by questions from MPs during question period in the House of Commons on Thursday over suggestions of political interference by his office and the PMO into the RCMP investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Blair insisted there was no political interference on the part of the government into the investigation. – Jun 23, 2022

A senior Mountie says he believes political inference was behind RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki’s determination to have police release details on the guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting.

Chief Supt. Chris Leather made the comment today during the public inquiry into the rampage that took 22 lives on April 18-19, 2020, during cross-examination by Tom MacDonald, a lawyer who represents two family members of victims.

Read more: Early details of N.S. mass shooting not ‘consistent’ with reality: senior Mountie

MacDonald asked if Leather believed, after the officer participated in a teleconference with Lucki shortly after the shootings, that the commissioner’s comments reflected political interference in the criminal probe underway at the time.

Leather responded “that’s my impression,” and he said he came to that conclusion after gathering the facts about the “lead-up” to the meeting with Lucki.

Read more: Chronic RCMP officer shortages in rural areas evident in N.S. mass shooting: Mountie

RCMP Chief Supt. Darren Campbell has alleged that during a meeting on April 28, 2020, Lucki said she promised the Prime Minister’s Office that the information on the guns would be released in connection with the Liberal government’s “pending gun control legislation.”

Campbell and Leather have both testified this week that releasing the information on the guns would have interfered with the ongoing investigation into who provided the killer with the semi-automatic weapons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
