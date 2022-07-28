List of road closures in Toronto over August long weekend as Caribbean Carnival returns

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival returns this weekend after being cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The event, combined with various construction projects, mean road closures will be in place in parts of the city over the long weekend.

Here is a look at what restrictions will be in effect:

Caribbean Carnival

In a news release issued Wednesday, the City of Toronto said in order to accommodate the event, the following areas will be closed to vehicles starting at 2 a.m. on Saturday until 8 a.m. on Sunday:

Westbound Gardiner off-ramp to Dunn and Jameson avenues

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Colborne Lodge Drive and Bathurst Street

Strachan Avenue from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West

Jameson Avenue from Springhurst Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard West

Dunn Avenue at Springhurst Avenue

Dufferin Street at Springhurst Avenue

Fort York Boulevard between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West

I Heart Market Street

The City also noted that Market Street remains closed from Front Street to The Esplanade for I Heart Market Street.

Construction projects

Several construction projects are also happening in the city which means additional road restrictions:

The intersection of Wellington Street East and Church Street is closed until Monday for streetcar track replacement.

The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue is reduced to one shared lane in each direction for TTC track replacement and road work.

Westbound lanes of Lane Shore Boulevard East between Parliament and Lower Sherbourne streets is reduced to one lane until 9 p.m. on Aug. 13 for gas main installation.

Westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Cherry and Parliament streets is reduced to a single lane until Sunday.

The City also said that while there are no TTC subway closures this weekend, bus and streetcar service will be adjusted in some areas due to events, including the Caribbean Carnival.

Long weekend events and road closures for July 30 to August 1 News release: https://t.co/zJ5mpnnKFh — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 27, 2022

