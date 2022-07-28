Menu

Canada

Nuit Blanche returns Oct. 1 in Toronto, expands to Etobicoke and North York

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Nuit Blanche expands to Scarborough' Nuit Blanche expands to Scarborough
RELATED: Nuit Blanche expands to Scarborough. Kamil Karamali reports – Sep 28, 2018

Nuit Blanche says it is expanding its typically downtown Toronto centred festival to include several other neighbourhoods such as Etobicoke and North York.

The festival, Toronto’s free all-night celebration of contemporary art, will return on Oct. 1 at sunset to Oct. 2 at sunrise for its 16th edition.

The city-wide expansion will be the most expansive Nuit Blanche to date, with new exhibitions in North York and Etobicoke.

Art protects will be clustered in “easy-to-navigate” exhibition areas, the organization said.

The exhibitions will return once again to the downtown core and Scarborough.

Read more: Nuit Blanche Toronto goes virtual, expands to multiple days with online streams

As well, art projects will be presented in various neighbourhoods, including Don Mills, East Danforth, Bloor-Yorkville, Sterling Road and Fort York.

“I’m proud that the City is supporting this event that will activate neighbourhoods across the city including Etobicoke and North York which will host exhibition areas for the first time,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

“Nuit Blanche Toronto creates significant artistic and cultural energy in our city. I encourage Toronto residents from across the city to take part in this free celebration of art.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
