Canada

TC Energy’s second quarter profit down as it reaches milestone with Coastal GasLink LP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 10:12 am
The TC Energy logo is shown in a handout. View image in full screen
The TC Energy logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

TC Energy Corp. posted a lower quarterly profit as its Coastal GasLink project reaches a “significant milestone.”

The Calgary-based energy producer says its net income attributable to shareholders was $889 million or 90 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, down from $975 million or $1 per share a year earlier.

Read more: Cenovus Energy posts massive upswing in profit as second quarter net earnings reach $2.4B

The pipeline operator’s comparable earnings were $979 million or $1 per common share, down from $1.04 billion or $1.06 per share in the same period of 2021.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 increased to $3.64 billion from $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year.

Read more: Sections of B.C. LNG line complete, partnership on disputed portion: Coastal GasLink

TC Energy’s president and CEO Francois Poirier says the pipeline company has reached a significant milestone with Coastal GasLink LP, signing revised agreements with LNG Canada that will allow the safe and timely execution of its largest LNG-linked project.

He says the 670-kilometre project is about 70 per cent complete, with mechanical in-service expected by the end of 2023.

“Together with LNG Canada, this project will provide the first direct path for Canadian natural gas to reach global LNG markets,” Poirier says.

“By leveraging our competitive strengths, we continue to develop solutions to move, generate and store the energy North America relies on in a secure and increasingly sustainable way.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
