Canada

Cenovus Energy posts massive upswing in profit as second quarter net earnings reach $2.4B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 10:04 am
Cenovus logo seen at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., November 15, 2017. View image in full screen
Cenovus logo seen at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., November 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Cenovus Energy Inc. recorded a massive upswing in profit in its latest quarter amid increased commodity prices and higher margins.

The Calgary-based oil producer had net earnings of $2.4 billion in the second quarter, or $1.23 per basic share, compared with $224 million or 11 cents per share a year earlier.

Read more: Cenovus Energy to restart work on stalled offshore oil project in Newfoundland

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $19.2 billion, up from $10.58 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

Total production reached 761,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 765,900 boe/d in the prior year period.

Click to play video: 'Canada capable of increasing oil production, but market access and pipelines still a big issue' Canada capable of increasing oil production, but market access and pipelines still a big issue
Canada capable of increasing oil production, but market access and pipelines still a big issue – Mar 24, 2022

Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus president and CEO, says the company executed on its commitment of returning 50 per cent of excess free funds flow to shareholders in the quarter.

Read more: Cenovus Energy CEO says current high oil prices can’t be banked on moving forward

He says the oil producer also maintained strong operational and financial performance during a period of significant planned turnarounds and maintenance.

“We’re well positioned for even better performance in the second half of the year as our assets return to operating at normal rates across the portfolio,” Pourbaix said in a statement Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
