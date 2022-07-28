Menu

Crime

Woman dead after reported assault at Scarborough home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 9:54 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police say a woman in her 40s has died after an assault was reported at a residence in Scarborough early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

She later died from her injuries, police confirmed.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, police said.

Trending Stories

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

