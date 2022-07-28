Woman dead after reported assault at Scarborough home

Toronto police say a woman in her 40s has died after an assault was reported at a residence in Scarborough early Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive at around 5:30 a.m.
Police said a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
She later died from her injuries, police confirmed.
A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
