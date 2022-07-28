Woman dead after reported assault at Scarborough home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a woman in her 40s has died after an assault was reported at a residence in Scarborough early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Donside Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

She later died from her injuries, police confirmed.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

ASSAULT: UPDATE

Victoria Park Av + Donside Dr area

– The woman has died of her injuries at the hospital

– This is now a homicide investigation#GO1443372

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 28, 2022

Advertisement