Politics

Brampton MP ‘giving thought’ to mayoral bid in upcoming elections

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 6:07 pm
Liberal MP for Brampton North Ruby Sahota rises in the House of Commons, Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Liberal MP for Brampton North Ruby Sahota rises in the House of Commons, Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A Liberal Brampton MP is weighing a move to run for mayor in the city’s upcoming municipal elections.

Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota confirmed in a statement to Global News that she is “giving thought to a potential mayoral bid” in the city.

Sahota was first elected as an MP with the Liberal Party of Canada in 2015, winning re-election in 2019 and 2021. She serves as a deputy government whip.

Read more: Patrick Brown to seek re-election as Brampton mayor

“Following overwhelming support and encouragement from her Brampton North constituents and community advocates, MP Sahota is giving thought to a potential mayoral bid — no decision has been made yet,” a member of Sahota’s office said in a statement.

Patrick Brown, the incumbent mayor and former Conservative leadership candidate, has registered to run for a second term in the city.

Jermaine Chambers, Vidya Sugar Gautam and Cody Vatcher has also registered their intention to run.

Sahota’s office noted how “proud” she was of her federal role and said that she “looks forward to continuing to work hard for what’s best for Brampton.”

Click to play video: 'Patrick Brown seeking re-election as Brampton mayor' Patrick Brown seeking re-election as Brampton mayor
Patrick Brown seeking re-election as Brampton mayor – Jul 18, 2022
