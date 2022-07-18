Patrick Brown to seek re-election as Brampton mayor

Send this page to someone via email

Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown says he will be seeking re-election in October’s municipal election

Brown filed his papers in Brampton alongside his wife Genevieve Gualtieri-Brown and their two children on Monday.

I love serving the city of Brampton. This is truly an incredible place to live. It really is a mosaic of the world and you get to meet people from every culture, every background and it has been the greatest privilege to serve the city over the last four years,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to the next four years.”

Brown said his team has “done a lot of great work together at city hall,” touting improvements to the city’s transit infrastructure, and the building of a new hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown said he is “looking forward” to four more years and said he is “excited” for the “challenges ahead.”

On Sunday, Brown’s team said the politician would be making an announcement regarding “his future plans in public service.”

The news comes after the Conservative Party of Canada disqualified him as a candidate for its leadership earlier this month.

In a previous statement, Ian Brodie, chair of the Leadership Election Organizing Committee (LEOC), said Brown was disqualified after the chief returning officer investigated allegations against the Brown campaign of violating the financial provisions of the Canada Elections Act.

Brown has denied the allegations and is appealing the party’s decision.

Asked by reporters on Monday if running for re-election as mayor is his “second choice,” Brown said “it has always been about serving Brampton.”

“The way that I can do that I could have served Brampton at a national level, I obviously feel that we haven’t got our fair share. What I could have done for Brampton on a national level is obviously much more significant than what you can do on a local level but I’m still going to speak up,” he said.

Brown said if the city is “shortchanged” on issues like transit or on infrastructure he will be “loud and I will be heard.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brown has served the city of Brampton’s mayor since 2018.

He previously said he would consider running for mayor of Brampton again in this October’s municipal elections if it seemed like he couldn’t win the federal Conservative leadership.

The deadline for registering as a candidate is Aug. 19.

3:40 Political commentator reacts to Patrick Brown being booted from CPC leadership race Political commentator reacts to Patrick Brown being booted from CPC leadership race – Jul 6, 2022

-With files from the Canadian Press