Environment

Ground-level ozone leads to air quality statements for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 5:04 pm
A special air advisory has been issued for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. View image in full screen
A special air advisory has been issued for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Simon Little / Global News

Environment Canada has issued two special air quality statements for Metro Vancouver for Wednesday, July 27.

“Metro Vancouver is now issuing an air quality advisory for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley because of high concentrations of ground-level ozone that are expected to persist through the week,” Environment Canada said, in a statement.

Read more: 14 single-day temperature records toppled in B.C. as heat wave bears down

According to Metro Vancouver Regional Districts’ airmap, the affected communities include: New Westminster, Coquitlam, Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Hope.

“Ground-level ozone is not emitted directly into the air but is formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds react in the air in the presence of sunlight,” Metro Vancouver Regional District said, in a release.

The ongoing Nohomin Creek wildfire, burning near Lytton, B.C., is contributing to the hazy conditions seen around the region. However, the wildfire has not had a significant impact on the measuring fine particulate matter on the ground level, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: Flood watch for Pemberton, Lillooet areas as heatwave speeds snowmelt

The district is warning residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the mid-afternoon to early evening.

Hot and sunny weather is forecasted to continue throughout the week and into the weekend.

Environment Canada Metro Vancouver Fraser Valley Air Quality Advisory Air Advisory special air quality statements Metro Vancouver Regional Distict

