Much of Alberta under heat warnings, including Edmonton and Calgary

Heat warnings have been issued for much of Alberta, including the province’s two largest cities.

As of Wednesday morning, the heat warnings stretched from areas as far north as Peace River and Wabasca, south through the Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary regions, and into High River and Claresholm. Lethbridge was not included in the warning as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency said daytime highs will range from 29 C to the mid-30s, combined with overnight lows near 14 C. These conditions are expected through Thursday.

Edmonton is forecast to reach highs of 28 C Wednesday, 31 C Thursday and 30 C Friday, according to Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel.

Calgary is forecast to reach highs of 27 C Wednesday, 30 C Thursday and 30 C Friday, according to Global Calgary’s chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée.

“An upper ridge in the jet stream continues to build over western Canada,” Lizée said. “B.C. has been battling extreme heat for a few days now with temperatures in the mid-30s and even low-40s for parts of the interior. That heat will now spill into Alberta over the next few days.

“While daytime highs on Wednesday will be on the cusp of extreme heat criteria, the province will see afternoon temperatures jump into the 30s starting Thursday and lasting until Saturday.

“It’s important to remember that it’s not only the daytime heat that’s concerning, but also the overnight temperatures that are staying warm and not providing relief from the heat. This can be especially concerning for our vulnerable population and those who don’t have air conditioning.”

A heat warning is now in place for #Calgary and surrounding areas as temperatures rise into the high 20s, low 30s this week and into the long weekend. #YYC #Alberta #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/Tgebx0q1Gc — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyLizee) July 27, 2022

People are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves and those around them:

consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible

drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion can include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

More health advice can be found on Alberta Health Services’ website.

