Crime

Beating of angler caught on video launches Chilliwack RCMP investigation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 27, 2022 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Chilliwack RCMP investigate beating of angler caught on video' Chilliwack RCMP investigate beating of angler caught on video
Global News has received an anonymous video of an attack on someone fishing along the Vedder River. Chilliwack RCMP confirm they're investigating the assault, which happened on Sunday.

WARNING: Some people may find the information in the story and video disturbing. Discretion is advised. 

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP confirm officers are investigating an assault on someone fishing on the Vedder River.

The attack was caught on video and provided to Global News.

The video shows a boat speeding up to a group of people fishing on the shore.

Three men then jump off the boat and attack one of the anglers, beating the person viciously.

Some witnesses told Global News the anglers had earlier yelled at the boat to slow down.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Officers said some witnesses have come forward but they are looking to speak to more witnesses and obtain more video.

