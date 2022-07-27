‘They wouldn’t hurt anyone’: Vigil held for Langley, B.C. shooting victims

Send this page to someone via email

A small crowd gathered Tuesday to honour the victims of Monday’s shooting spree in Langley, B.C.

The vigil took place in a plaza located between two of the four shooting scenes.

A woman, who said she knew the victims for more than 10 years, called the crime senseless.

She identified herself only as Mistee.

“They were harmless. They wouldn’t hurt anyone,” she said of the people killed.

“It was hard to believe at first. I was sitting not far away from the female that got shot. Seeing that really hit home. It’s very sad.”

Mistee went on to say the shootings, which seemingly were targeting people who are experiencing homelessness, has created a sense of unease within the community.

“It makes us scared, obviously. It could have been any of us,” Mistee said.

A community member, who says she used to work with at-risk youth in Vancouver, said the Langley community is reeling, as nothing like this could ever be anticipated.

“We didn’t think something like this could ever happen here,” said Pat White. “It’s important that we come together and let people know we are here to help, especially for the most vulnerable.”

On Monday, RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired at several locations throughout the city of Langley, as well as one scene in the Township of Langley that involved “transient” victims, according to an emergency alert sent to people’s cellphones around 6:20 a.m.

Investigators said the series of attacks spanned four different scenes over the course of six hours.

Two people were shot and killed. A woman remains in the hospital in serious condition and another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman, who was shot near 203A Street and Fraser Highway, was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said, while one man’s body was found at Creek Stone Place on 201 Street and another at the Langley City bus loop near Glover Road and Logan. A fourth victim was found near the Langley Bypass with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victims’ names have not been released. Others in the community have identified them as unhoused, however, one of the victims did appear to be living at Creek Stone Place Supportive Housing in Langley.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin from Surrey. He was shot and killed by police Monday.

– with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd

