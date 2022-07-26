Langley, B.C. shooting suspect photos released as investigators seek answers

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now released photos of the suspect in the Langley, B.C., shooting spree that left two people dead Monday morning.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Jordan Daniel Goggin from Surrey.

Investigators said he was known to them but had had “non-criminal contact.”

Homicide investigators have determined that Goggin was wearing two different outfits during the time of the shooting and was driving a white Mazda four-door sedan.

They are hoping someone may recognize Goggin or the car and come forward with information about him or his activities.

Goggin is described as six feet one inch tall and 68 kilograms with light brown hair and a slight goatee. He was first wearing a black T-shirt and board shorts. He later changed into brown overalls and a camouflaged short-sleeve T-shirt, police said.

Police are still trying to piece together a motive in the wake of the shooting on Monday.

Two people were shot and killed. A woman remains in the hospital in serious condition and another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ names have not been released but others in the community have identified them as unhoused. However, one of the victims did appear to be living at Creek Stone Place Supportive Housing in Langley.

On Monday RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired at several locations throughout the city of Langley, as well as one scene in the Township of Langley that involved “transient” victims, according to an emergency alert sent to people’s cellphones around 6:20 a.m. The public was told to stay away from the area while a suspect associated with a white car was at large.

Goggin was eventually shot and killed by police. Investigators did not say Monday whether Goggin also fired at them.

Homicide investigators are aware of one additional witness who has since been identified and are determining if there are others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.