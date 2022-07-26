Team Saskatchewan officially announced for 2022 Canada Summer Games in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Angel Besskkaystare is Saskatchewan’s newest flag bearer.

On July 26, Team Saskatchewan made the official announcement about who would be representing the province at this year’s Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont.

“It was shocking,” said Besskkaystare when she found out she would be the flag bearer for the opening ceremonies. “But I was excited at the same time because having to lead all the Saskatchewan athletes is big.”

Besskkaystare is currently a University of Saskatchewan commit for wresting. She began her time on the mat in high school, after moving from Wollaston Lake to Prince Albert. It was in Prince Albert she went to her first wresting practice.

After sleeping on the floors of friends’ houses just to keep competing in the area, Besskkaystare continued to improve her skills and climb through the ranks.

The St. Mary’s Highschool grad recently won provincial gold in her last school seasons, and she said she is happy to represent her hometown and province at the games.

“One day I really want to go up to the northern communities and show them what wrestling is and just be a good role model,” she said. “Because like none of the kids around Wollaston even know what wrestling is, at all.”

The games are the largest multi-sport event in Canada and will take place between Aug. 6 and Aug. 21.

Saskatchewan will be sending 377 athletes from across province, who will be competing in 19 different events at the games.

Team Sask Chief De Mission Mark Bracken said he has high hopes for the local athletes, on and off the podium.

“”Medals and performance is obviously what all of these or most of these athletes are shooting for, but the Canada games are just so much more than that,” he said.

“I tell a lot of people it’s really Canada’s version of the Olympic games. So, opening closing ceremonies, living in an athlete’s village, just one big team coming together to represent the green and white.”

Alongside the 377 athletes, 86 coaches, managers and technicians, and 25 missions staff will make the trip to Ontario.

“The opportunity to go to these Games and see our young, developing athletes on the national stage compete against the best in the country, it just sends chills,” said Bracken.

